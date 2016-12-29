At Mallett Gym, host Lee Academy used a 21-9 third-quarter surge to open up a one-point halftime lead on the way to victory over Bucksport.

Lee (4-0) put three players in double figures with Travon Rhodes scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, and Nathan Gilman and Kuan Yeh netting 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The Golden Bucks (3-4) got 16 points from Tyson Gray and 10 from Andy Allan.

Bucksport: Ashey 2-2-6, Stegner 1-0-2, Allan 3-1-10 , Wight, Grindle, Gray 7-2-16, Donnell 1-0-3, Brann 1-0-2, Russell 1-0-2, Chase-Hurd

Lee: Harriman, Francis, Baumgaertner, Yeh 4-0-10, Mcleod 0-1-1 , Gilman 6-0-14, Hsu 1-0-3, Chu 3-3-9, Rhodes 6-1-16

Bucksport 7 20 29 41

Lee Acad. 11 21 42 57

3-pt. goals: Ashey, Donnell, Allan 3 ; Yeh 2, Gilman 2, Hsu, Rhodes 3

JV: Lee Academy 39-22