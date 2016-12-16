BOYS BASKETBALL

Bucksport 51 at John Bapst 55

Dec. 16, 2016, at 10:44 p.m.

At the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, the Crusaders withstood a furious Bucksport comeback in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Noah Tomah made two foul shots with 2.9 seconds left to secure the win. Alex Mooney paced Bapst with 21 points and Tomah added 19.

Andy Allen and Chase Carmichael paced the Bucks with 15 points each and Tyson Gray added 11.

Bucksport (1-2): Ashey, Stegner 1-1-5, Carmichael 5-3-14, Allan 4-5-15, Gray 5-1-11, Donnell 2-0-5, Brann 0-1-1, Chase-Hurd

John Bapst (2-1): Galinski, Hanscom 1-0-2, JJ Higgins 1-0-2, Lakeman 2-0-4, Mooney 7-7-21, Butler, Wardwell 2-1-7, Tomah 7-5-19

3-pt. goals: Wardwell 2, Stegner, Carmichael, Allan 2, Donnell

Bucksport 6-20-31-51

John Bapst 12-22-40-55

JV: John Bapst 54 Bucksport 34

