At Blue Hill, Jarrod Chase netted 21 points and Taylor Schildroth 19 as the Eagles rolled past Bucksport.

Max Mattson recorded 11 points, 14 rebounds and 12 blocked shots for George Stevens.

Andy Allan’s 17 points led Bucksport while Tyson Gray scored 13.

GSA (4-0) 14 41 67 76

Bucksport (1-3) 2 18 31 44

Bucksport: Stegner 2-0-5, Carmichael 0-1-1, Allan 6-1-17, Grindle 1-0-2, Gray 5-3-13, Donnell 1-0-2, Brann 1-0-2, Chase-Hurd 1-0-2, Russell

GSA: C. Mattson 2-2-7, Mote 1-0-2, Slayton 1-2-5, Schildroth 8-1-19, M. Mattson 4-3-11, Dannenberg 2-0-6, Zentz 2-0-4, Chase 9-0-21, Simmons0-2-2, Wang, Snow, Norwood.

JV: GSA 50-20