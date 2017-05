At Blue Hill, Beckett Slayton pitched a three-hit shutout as George Stevens defeated Bucksport.

Marshal Lebel singled twice and tripled for the Eagles.

Chase Carmichael, Jake Ames and Matt Vincent singled for Bucksport.

Bucksport 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

George Stevens 010 021 x — 4 7 0

Carmichael and Grindle; Slayton and Parker