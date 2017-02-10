At Dexter on Senior Night, Brayden Miller led the Tigers to a win in their regular-season finale.

William Strauch and Zach White added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Dexter.

Bucksport was paced by Tyson Gray with 10 points.

Bucksport: Gray 4-2-10, Carmichael 2-2-7, Allan 2-1-6, Stegner 1-0-3, Donnell 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2, Wight, Davenport, Soucie, Grindle, Asley

Dexter: Miller 7-4-19, Strauch 4-0-12, White 4-3-11, Campbell 3-0-7, Bickford 2-3-7, Cooper 1-0-2, Allen, Carlow, Pilsbury, Perkins, Richards

Bucksport 16 23 27 31

Dexter 19 39 51 58

3-pt. goals: Strauch 4, Campbell, Miller, Stegner, Carmichael, Allan, Donnell