At Deer Isle, the Golden Bucks pulled away from the Mariners in the third quarter en route to the victory.

Chase Carmichael paced Bucksport with 22 points. Tanner Stegner chipped in with 13 points, Tyson Gray added 11 and Andy Allen netted 10.

Ethan Bates-Cole scored 10 points to lead the Mariners while Mason Oliver and Dakota Gillen each added six.

DI-S: Bates-Cole 4-0-10, Oliver 4-1-9, Bates 4-0-9, Gillen 3-0-6, Shepard 1-0-3, Cochrane 1-0-3

Bucksport: Carmichael 8-2-22, Gray 5-0-11, Stegner 6-0-13, Allen 3-2-10, Mosher 1-0-2

Bucksport 14 28 46 60

DI-S 9 20 30 41

3-pt. goals: Bates-Cole 2, Bates 1, Cochrane 1, Shepard 1; Carmichael 4, Allen 2, Stegner 1. Gray 1