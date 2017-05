At Corinth, Emily Hunt singled three times to back the pitching of Katelin Saunders (15 strikeouts, no walks) as the Golden Bucks won.

Brittney Dewitt, Maggie Bires and Madysen Robichaud each doubled and singled for Bucksport.

Emma Campbell doubled and singled for Central, Sidney Potvin singled twice and Alyssa Day hit an RBI single.

Bucksport 121 220 2 — 10

Central 000 000 3 — 0

Saunders and Smith; Reardon and Speed, Day (4)