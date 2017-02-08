BOYS BASKETBALL

Bucksport 34 at Calais 40

Feb. 08, 2017, at 8:10 p.m.

At Calais, Branden Gillespie recorded a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds to help power the Blue Devils by the Golden Bucks.

Blake Collins and Addison Coty each added eight points for Calais.

Andy Allan paced Bucksport with 10 points.

Calais: Bassett, Gillespie 6-3-15, Coty 3-2-8, Hornbrook 1-0-3, Collins 1-5-8, Socobasin 2-0-6

Bucksport: Stegner 3-1-8, Carmichael 2-0-4, Allan 3-1-10, Gray 2-1-5, Donnell 3-1-7, Brann

3-pt. goals: Hornbrook, Collins, Socobasin 2; Stegner, Allan 3

Calais         17-21-28-40

Bucksport 9-15-27-34

