At Calais, Sydney Farrar and Lauren Cook each scored 17 points to power the Blue Devils by the Golden Bucks.

Olivia Huckins chipped in with 15 points for Calais.

Breanna Coombs paced Bucksport with 17 points and Cassy Coombs added 13.

Calais: Farrar 6-5-7, Cook 7-2-17, Huckins 6-3-15, Tirrell 3-2-8, Maxwell 3-0-6, Bacon 2-0-4, Erskine 1-0-2, Doten 1-0-2, Delaney, Nicholson, Bitar

Bucksport: B. Coombs 7-1-17, C. Coombs 3-0-7, Jellison 3-0-7, Erickson 3-0-6, Craig 2-0-4, Colson 2-0-4, Stevenson

3-pt. goals: Cook; B. Coombs 2, C. Coombs, Jellison