At the Northern Maine Forum in Presque Isle, Zac Duncan scored a pair of goals and had an assist and Tyler Hersey, Riley Kenney, Ben Byorak, Trey Baker and Jack Watkins added goals to lead Brewer past Presque Isle. Zach Steiger had two assists.

Drew Baker made 17 saves.

Connor Demerchant and Thomas Patenaude scored for Presque Isle and Jaren Winger assisted on both. Andre Daigle made 28 saves.