At Topsham, Alana Weaver rapped three singles, scored two runs and also pitched a four-hitter to lead Mount Ararat past Brewer.

Olivia Cattan, Emily Lord, Kenzie Dore and Crystal Dore singled for the Witches.

Brewer 000 100 0 — 1 4 4

Mt. Ararat 201 021 X — 6 6 2

Hewes and Goodrich; Weaver and Temple