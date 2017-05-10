At Skowhegan, Brewer scored five third-inning runs to assume control in its win over Skowhegan.

Kenzie Dore drove in three runs on two singles and a double. Becca Gidion knocked in two runs with a single.

Ashley Alward singled three times and drove in a run for Skowhegan.

Brewer scored 5 runs in the third inning to take the lead Kennzie Dore had two singles a double and three RBI,s Becca Gidion had a single and two RBI,s Libby Hewes pitched a complete game giving Six hits with two strike out

Brewer 005 000 2 — 7 7 3

Skowhegan 002 010 1 — 4 6 1

Hewes and Goodrich; Ames and Bedard