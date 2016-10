At Skowhegan, Gavin Matthieu tallied two goals and one assist to pace the Witches past Skowhegan.

Isaac Small and Spencer Walden added a goal apiece. Cam Wood and Casey Walden added assists. Jon Wood and Drew Baker combined to stop all five shots they faced for Brewer.

Gavin Patton made eleven saves on fifteen shots for the Indians.

JV: Brewer 3-1