Brewer at Oxford Hills

In South Paris on Saturday, the Brewer Witches captured their first Class A KVAC Baseball Championship in school history with a 3-1 victory over the Oxford Hill Vikings.

The Witches took the lead late in the game to earn the win.

The game was tied at one with the Witches batting in the top of the sixth when Tyler Hersey singled off of Troy Johnson, driving in a run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Alex Brooks struck out five for Brewer, while pitchers for Oxford Hills Vikings sat down two.

Brooks earned the win for Brewer with a complete game, allowing one run, six hits, striking out five, and walking one. Johnson took the loss for Oxford Hills after giving up three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Tyler Hersey, Michael Bailey, and Jack Corey each drove in one run to lead Brewer.

Oxford Hills collected six hits with Hunter LaBossiere and Brayden Bean each collecting multiple hits.

Brewer 001 002 0 — 3 8 0

Oxford Hills 001 000 0 — 1 6 1

Brooks and Maxsimic; Johnson, Kennison, (6) and Cutler