At Newport, Chelsea Crockett led three players in double figures with 19 points as Nokomis defeated Brewer.

Olivia Brown scored 17 points and Sydney Moore 16 for the Warriors.

Courtney Pearson paced Brewer with 12 points, while Ellie Horr had 11 and Cassidy Smith 10.

Brewer 18 34 39 46

Nokomis 15 32 51 61