BASEBALL

Brewer 6 at Mount Ararat 2

April 28, 2017, at 8:11 p.m.

In Topsham, Tyler Hersey and Alex Maxsimic each collected three hits to spark Brewer’s 11-hit attack in its victory over Mt. Ararat of Topsham.

Kobe Rogerson produced a pair of hits for the Witches and Jack Corey pitched four scoreless innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits and struck out five. Josiah Cyr registered the last six outs to earn the save.

Kaileb Hawkes and Ryan Mello each had two hits for Mt. Ararat. Mello knocked in a pair of runs.

Brewer 103 000 2 — 6 11 1

Mt. Ararat 000 010 1 — 2 7 1

Corey, Byorak(5), Cyr(6) and Maxsimic; Glass; Hawkes(5) and Cox

