At Lewiston, John Weaton spun a four-hit shutout to lead Brewer past Lewiston.

Wheaton also doubled twice for Brewer. Alex Maxsimic drove in a run with a single while Michael Bailey and Jack Corey both hit two singles.

Ben Chasse doubled for Lewiston.

Brewer 217 00 — 10 13 0

Lewiston 000 00 — 0 4 1

Wheaton and Maxsimic; Beckwith, Wing (3) and Osgood