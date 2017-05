At Hampden, the Witches scored eight times in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for the win.

Libby Hewes collected two doubles, a single and drove in five runs for Brewer.

Bailey Anderson doubled and Sydney Hatch singled and scored for Hampden.

Brewer 310 081 — 13 10 3

Hampden 001 000 — 1 5 9

Hewes and Goodrich; Hatch, Sicard (5), Bennett (6) and Dysart