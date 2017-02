At Augusta, Brewer raced out to a 37-11 halftime lead and never looked back en route to the win.

Cassidy Smith paced the Witches with 12 points. Courtney Pearson and Julie Bulliard contributed 10 and nine points, respectively.

Cony was led by Sidney Avery with nine points.

Brewer 15 37 48 62

Cony 5 11 18 32