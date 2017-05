At Rockport, the Witches pulled away to win thanks to a six-run seventh inning.

Emily Lord and Sydney Hewes each hit two-run singles for Brewer. Jordan Goodrich singled three times and Kenzie Dore doubled and singled.

Brewer 002 010 6 — 9 12 1

Camden 010 100 1 — 3 8 6

Hewes and Goodrich; Long and Maxwell