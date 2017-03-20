COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Bowdoin at Wisconsin-Eau Claire (Awaiting score)

March 20, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Quarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine historyQuarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine history
  2. David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101
  3. Collins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegationCollins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegation
  4. Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on Maine islandHunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on Maine island
  5. Jogger found dead in Holden