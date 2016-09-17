MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Bowdoin men’s soccer team defeated host Wesleyan 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to collect the Polar Bears’ first conference victory of the year.

The Polar Bears (3-1-0, 1-1-0 NESCAC) handed the Cardinals (2-1-1, 0-1-0 NESCAC) their first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup was a rematch of last year’s NESCAC Championship, which Bowdoin won 1-0 in overtime.

Moctar Niang scored the game’s lone goal 15:47 into the first half off an Ethan Ellsworth assist for the Polar Bears. Stevie Van Siclen had four saves for Bowdoin.

Jack Katkavich also had four saves for Wesleyan.