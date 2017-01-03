BOSTON, Mass. – The Bowdoin women’s ice hockey team took home the Codfish Bowl Championship after downing host UMass Boston 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Polar Bears (6-1-2) trailed the Beacons (9-4-0) heading into the first intermission, but came back with a pair of quick goals in the second period and two more in the third. Marissa Fichter was named tournament MVP following the game.

The win was Bowdoin’s second Codfish Bowl Championship in the tournament’s ten-year history. The Polar Bears notched a 2-1 OT win over the Beacons back in 2012.

The Beacons drew first, scoring 13:49 into the opening period. Grace Fisher put away the feed from Kat Armstrong and Julia Nolan to go ahead 1-0.

Bowdoin scored two goals within 36 seconds midway through the second frame to take a 2-1 lead. At 9:43, Julie Dachille put back a scrum rebound that was initially put on pads by Katie Leininger. Less than a minute later, Fichter cleaned up her own rebound and put a backhander past Rachel Myette.

The Beacons evened the game seconds after a successful Bowdoin penalty kill. Kristen Embrey put a rebound back on net that found space between Sophia Lattanzio and the left post with 4:20 remaining in the middle frame.

Cassidy Pratt‘s first goal of the season counted as the game-winner midway through the final period. Capitalizing on a three-on-two, Tala Glass found Pratt on the left. Pratt walked in and took a shot top shelf to the far side for the 3-2 advantage.

Brooke Solomon iced the game with a solo effort with 1:32 remaining. Solomon broke into Beacon territory, facing a pair of defenders, and wristed a shot bar down on Myette’s stick side to cap the 4-2 victory.

Lattanzio collected her third victory of the season in net for Bowdoin, remaining undefeated, behind a 21 save performance.

Myette stopped 42 shots in net for the Beacons.

UMass Boston went 0-for-3 on the power play, while playing 60 minutes of penalty free hockey.