WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bowdoin 103 at UM-Farmington 33

Dec. 06, 2016, at 7 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team jumped out to a 32-13 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 103-33 women’s basketball win over UMaine-Farmington.

The Polar Bears improve to 6-0 while the Beavers dip to 1-6.

 Lauren Petit led a balanced attack with 12 points for Bowdoin, which got 10 additional points from Abigail Kelly. Rachel Norton contributed nine points.

Kennedi Grover had a game-high 15 points for UMaine-Farmington.

Story continues below advertisement.

View stories by school

  1. Bangor man missing since leaving work at Geaghan’s FridayBangor man missing since leaving work at Geaghan’s Friday
  2. 2 out-of-staters charged with card skimming at Brewer gas station
  3. Developers hit brakes on massive wind project in Aroostook CountyDevelopers hit brakes on massive wind project in Aroostook County
  4. Houlton police truck totaled in third accident in six months, officer injuredHoulton police truck totaled in third accident in six months, officer injured
  5. Portland tried to ban panhandling in medians. Now, there’s a play about it.Portland tried to ban panhandling in medians. Now, there’s a play about it.