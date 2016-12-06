BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team jumped out to a 32-13 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 103-33 women’s basketball win over UMaine-Farmington.

The Polar Bears improve to 6-0 while the Beavers dip to 1-6.

Lauren Petit led a balanced attack with 12 points for Bowdoin, which got 10 additional points from Abigail Kelly. Rachel Norton contributed nine points.

Kennedi Grover had a game-high 15 points for UMaine-Farmington.