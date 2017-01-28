WATERVILLE, Maine — After trailing by as much as 15 points in the first half, the Colby College men’s basketball received 28 points from Patrick Stewart in a key 87-82 victory over rival Bowdoin College on Saturday.

The Mules, desperate for a league victory, moved to 9-9 overall and 1-5 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Bowdoin also is 9-9 overall and 1-5 in the league.

Stewart was 8-for-14 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range, 9-for-10 from the foul line, and had two blocked shots. He had 18 of his points in the second half, often driving to the basket and drawing fouls.

Sam Jefferson was 4-for-8 from long range for 17 points, Ethan Schlager had eight points and three assists, Tyler Williams dished a game-high seven assists, and Dean Weiner contributed six points, six rebounds, and a blocked shot in 10 minutes off the bench.

Jack Bors had a terrific game off the bench for the Polar Bears, who shot 55.4 percent (31-for-56) from the field. He had 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 5-of-8 from 3-point range, and made three of his four free throws.

Hugh O’Neil finished with a double-double at 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Bowdoin. David Reynolds added 16 points off the bench, Jack Simonds had 10 of his 13 points in the second half, Neil Fuller scored 11 points, and Tim Ahn passed off six assists and had two steals.

Colby was off from 3-point range early in the game and the Polar Bears opened up a 30-15 lead with 5:45 to halftime. The Mules finally found their touch from outside and nailed four 3-point shots in the final 2:28 to make it a 39-32 Polar Bear lead at halftime.

The Mules finally took the lead at 54-52 when Schlager nailed a 3-point shot with 10:25 to go. Despite the game being close the rest of the way, Bowdoin never again took the lead or tied the game.

With Colby leading 73-70, Stewart hit a 3-point shot with 2:23 to play for a lead of six points. Boors hit a pair of free throws with 2:04 to go, but Colby responded with two free throws from Joe Connelly and a jumper by Stewart for an 80-72 lead.

Bowdoin did its best to stay in the game by make two 3-point shots in the final 39 seconds. Fuller hit from deep to cut the lead to 81-77 with 39 seconds remaining. After Williams hit 1-for-2 from the foul line, Bors nailed a three with 28 seconds to play to make it 82-80. Williams hit a pair of free throws with 24 seconds to go, but Bors answered with layup with 15 seconds remaining. Schlager calmly sank two free throws with 13 seconds remaining and the Polar Bears missed on a 3-point shot. Williams closed out the scoring with one more free throw.

The two teams combined for 46 fouls and the Mules were 19-for-27 from the line. Bowdoin had a 46-23 advantage in bench points.