LEWISTON, Maine – The Bowdoin College men’s basketball team suffered a 74-60 setback to Bates in a non-conference contest at Alumni Gymnasium on Wednesday evening.

The Bobcats move to 4-2 overall while the Polar Bears stand at 4-3 following the game. The teams will play their NESCAC game on Saturday, January 7 in Brunswick.

A hot shooting first half put the Polar Bears in a hole from which they couldn’t recover as the Bobcats connected on 63% of their shots and took a 43-24 lead at the break.

Eight straight points from Bates’ Max Hummel sparked a 16-0 run to give the Bobcats a lead they would never relinquish.

Bowdoin battled back in the second half behind Jack Bors, who supplied 13 points in the second stanza, including a trio of three-pointers.

But the Polar Bears could never get the lead back into single digits as Bates clung to the win.

Marcus Delpeche led all players with 25 for Bates while Hummel and Malcolm Delpeche had a dozen points each for the hosts.

Bors finished with 16 points to lead Bowdoin while David Reynolds had 15. Jack Simonds ended with 12 points while Hugh O’Neil led all players with a dozen rebounds.

Bates held a commanding 51-30 edge on the glass and hit on 47.5% from the field compared to 32.4% for the Polar Bears.