MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bowdoin 74 at Babson 78

Nov. 27, 2016, at 2 p.m.

BABSON PARK, Mass. – The Babson College men’s basketball team hit some clutch shots down the stretch to edge Bowdoin in a non-conference contest on Sunday afternoon, 78-74.

The Beavers (6-0) are ranked third in the nation in the D3hoops.com national poll while the Polar Bears dip to 2-2 this season with the loss.

Game Highlights

  • Bowdoin owned a thin 40-39 lead at intermission thanks to 15 first-half points from Jack Simonds and 13 from Liam Farley, who connected on a trio of three-pointers.
  • Babson stayed close thanks to Joey Flannery’s 20 first-half points as the Beaver senior surpassed 2,000 career points in the opening half.
  • The Beavers burst out of the gate on a 7-0 run to take a 46-40 lead but Bowdoin battled back and stayed within two possessions for most of the period until back-to-back three-pointers by Blake Gordon and Jack Bors regained the lead for the Polar Bears, 63-61, with 6:28 to go.
  • Nick Comenale hit a trifecta to regain the lead for Babson and the teams traded buckets until their were tied at 68 apiece following a Simonds three-pointer with 4:17 remaining.
  • Comenale and Flannery hit consecutive shots to open up a 73-70 Babson lead with 3:09 to go and, following a pair of Hugh O’Neil free throws trimmed the lead to 73-72, Flannery netted a huge three-pointer with 1:33 to go to make it 76-72.
  • Farley netted a pair of freebies to cut the lead to  76-74, and Bowdoin got a defensive stop and a chance to take the game, but missed a three-pointer and Comenale hit two free throws to ice the win for Babson.

By The Numbers

Story continues below advertisement.
  • Simonds continued his torrid start to the year with a game-high 28 points while Farley finished with 15. O’Neil ended with a game-high ten rebounds.
  • Flannery had 28 in the win for Babson while Comenale had 22.
  • Babson owned a 42-33 on the glass and the teams combined for just 14 turnovers in the entire game.

Up Next

  • Bowdoin will play its home opener on Tuesday evening when they host the University of Southern Maine at 7:30 p.m.

View stories by school

  1. Remembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermathRemembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermath
  2. Suspect in Casco shooting dies after confrontation with police
  3. Alabama man charged with OUI after three-car crash in South Portland
  4. Brewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting wasteBrewer to send sludge to Hartland; Plymouth fertilizer plant still not accepting waste
  5. Fidel Castro, former leader of Cuba, dies at 90Fidel Castro, former leader of Cuba, dies at 90