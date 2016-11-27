BABSON PARK, Mass. – The Babson College men’s basketball team hit some clutch shots down the stretch to edge Bowdoin in a non-conference contest on Sunday afternoon, 78-74.

The Beavers (6-0) are ranked third in the nation in the D3hoops.com national poll while the Polar Bears dip to 2-2 this season with the loss.

Game Highlights

Bowdoin owned a thin 40-39 lead at intermission thanks to 15 first-half points from Jack Simonds and 13 from Liam Farley, who connected on a trio of three-pointers.

Babson stayed close thanks to Joey Flannery’s 20 first-half points as the Beaver senior surpassed 2,000 career points in the opening half.

The Beavers burst out of the gate on a 7-0 run to take a 46-40 lead but Bowdoin battled back and stayed within two possessions for most of the period until back-to-back three-pointers by Blake Gordon and Jack Bors regained the lead for the Polar Bears, 63-61, with 6:28 to go.

Nick Comenale hit a trifecta to regain the lead for Babson and the teams traded buckets until their were tied at 68 apiece following a Simonds three-pointer with 4:17 remaining.

Comenale and Flannery hit consecutive shots to open up a 73-70 Babson lead with 3:09 to go and, following a pair of Hugh O’Neil free throws trimmed the lead to 73-72, Flannery netted a huge three-pointer with 1:33 to go to make it 76-72.

Farley netted a pair of freebies to cut the lead to 76-74, and Bowdoin got a defensive stop and a chance to take the game, but missed a three-pointer and Comenale hit two free throws to ice the win for Babson.

By The Numbers

Story continues below advertisement.

Simonds continued his torrid start to the year with a game-high 28 points while Farley finished with 15. O’Neil ended with a game-high ten rebounds.

Flannery had 28 in the win for Babson while Comenale had 22.

Babson owned a 42-33 on the glass and the teams combined for just 14 turnovers in the entire game.

Up Next