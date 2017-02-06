BOYS BASKETBALL

Belfast 47 at Oceanside 79

Feb. 06, 2017, at 9:11 p.m.

At Rockland, the Mariners surged to a 20-point halftime lead en route to the win over the Lions.

Sam Atwood scored 19 points to lead Oceanside while Nate Raye and Mike Norton each added 14. Cooper Wirkala chipped in with 12 points.

Zane Bielenberg put in a game-high 20 points to spark Belfast.

Belfast: Bielenburg 9-2-20, Sturgis 3-0-7, Bartlett 1-1-3, Hamlin 1-0-2, Doolan 2-0-4, Woods 2-1-6, Johnson 0-2-2, Payson 0-1-1, Snowdeal 1-0-2

Oceanside: Raye 5-4-14, Lombardo 2-2-7, Atwood 7-2-19, Norton 6-2-14, Dorr 1-0-2, Berger 1-2-4, Wirkala 3-4-12, Reid 1-0-2, Peaco 2-1-5

Belfast        13 18 32 47

Oceanside 16 38 60 79

3-pt. goals: Lombardo 1, Atwood 3, Wirkala 2, Sturgis 1, Woods 1

View stories by school

  1. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  2. Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekendCamden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend
  3. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  4. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  5. Maine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs ThursdayMaine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs Thursday