At Rockland, the Mariners surged to a 20-point halftime lead en route to the win over the Lions.

Sam Atwood scored 19 points to lead Oceanside while Nate Raye and Mike Norton each added 14. Cooper Wirkala chipped in with 12 points.

Zane Bielenberg put in a game-high 20 points to spark Belfast.

Belfast: Bielenburg 9-2-20, Sturgis 3-0-7, Bartlett 1-1-3, Hamlin 1-0-2, Doolan 2-0-4, Woods 2-1-6, Johnson 0-2-2, Payson 0-1-1, Snowdeal 1-0-2

Oceanside: Raye 5-4-14, Lombardo 2-2-7, Atwood 7-2-19, Norton 6-2-14, Dorr 1-0-2, Berger 1-2-4, Wirkala 3-4-12, Reid 1-0-2, Peaco 2-1-5

Belfast 13 18 32 47

Oceanside 16 38 60 79

3-pt. goals: Lombardo 1, Atwood 3, Wirkala 2, Sturgis 1, Woods 1