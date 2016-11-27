WATERVILLE, Maine – The Bowdoin men’s ice hockey team exploded for a six goal first period en route to an 8-3 victory over Becker College on Sunday afternoon at Colby.

The Polar Bears improve to 3-2 on the season following a weekend split at the Colby/Bowdoin Faceoff. The Hawks (2-8) fell to both tournament hosts.

Game Highlights

The Polar Bears scored their first of the game 6:53 into the opening period. Matt Sullivan finished off a feed from Thomas Dunleavy to put Bowdoin on top. Becker responded two minutes later off a tally from John Dutney.

Bowdoin rattled off five consecutive goals through the final ten minutes of the first period to take a 6-1 lead into intermission. Max Ginsberg and Christian Capello each scored their first career goals. Capello netted back-to-back tallies following Spencer Antunez‘s first goal of the season. Brendan Conroyscored with 42 seconds remaining the in the period to send the Polar Bears to the locker room with the five goal lead.

Becker scored the only goal of the second frame off another Dutney bid.

Dunleavy and Cullen Geary each put the puck away in the third period with a Connor Merrick goal sandwiched between.

By the Numbers

Story continues below advertisement.

Mark Schiller earned his first career win in net for the Polar Bears behind a 34 save performance.

Jared Levine started in net for the Hawks, putting in one period of work with 12 stops. Grant Martens played the final two periods with 27 stops.

Up Next