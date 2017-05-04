FARMINGTON, Maine — The Bates baseball team built a 5-0 lead through six innings before busting out for nine more runs in a non-conference victory at UMaine-Farmington Thursday night.

Bates (15-12) banged out 15 hits, tying the season high from a February game at Whittier. Six Bobcats collected multiple hits in the game, led by sophomore Dan Trulli‘s (Melrose, Mass.) 3-for-5 performance, and junior Asher MacDonald (Hillsborough, N.C.) and first-years Will Sylvia (Newton, Mass.) and Leo Watson (Indianapolis, Ind.) drove in three runs apiece.

Bates senior Robert Jones (South Berwick, Maine), whose previous career-long outing was a two-inning sting against Endicott in 2015, made the most of his first career start, throwing seven full innings and shutting out the Beavers for six innings before a Greg Cote’s solo home run in the seventh.

The Bobcats started with a run in the first inning, with Trulli doubling home senior Brendan Fox (West Hartford, Conn.) from first base.

Trulli got Bates’ four-run fourth inning started by reaching on an error. First-year Pat Beaton (West Newbury, Mass.) singled and MacDonald doubled to score Trulli. Sylvia scored MacDonald with a two-out single, and senior Ryan McCarthy (Plaistow, N.H.) singled home first-year Kyle Carter (Plantation, Fla.), who had walked.

The Bobcats staked Jones to a 9-0 lead with four more runs in the seventh, leading off the inning with consecutive singles by McCarthy, Fox, Trulli and Watson. A two-base error on Watson’s hit cleared the bases and sent Watson to third. He then scored on MacDonald’s groundout.

After Cote’s home run put the Beavers on the board in the bottom of the seventh, Bates tacked five more runs for a 14-1 lead. Junior Connor DiVincenzo (Westwood, Mass.) led off with a single and scored on Sylvia’s first career home run. McCarthy walked and Fox singled, setting up Watson’s RBI single to right center. Beaton then singled to load the bases for Bates. Fox scored on a passed ball, and MacDonald’s lineout scored Watson from third.

Junior Andrew Freeman (Newton, Mass.) pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings in relief of Jones (1-0), with two strikeouts. Junior Jake Shapiro (Sandy, Utah) struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Mark Leahy (0-4) took the loss for Farmington (5-29), giving up five runs (three earned) over 5 2/3 innings.