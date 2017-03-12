COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Bates at Stevenson (Awaiting score)

March 12, 2017, at 10:30 a.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Missing Sherman boy, 9, found alive after nearly 10-hour searchMissing Sherman boy, 9, found alive after nearly 10-hour search
  2. County women sue, alleging they were fired after reporting billing fraud
  3. Sherman boy, 9, in ‘good health’ after being found in woodsSherman boy, 9, in ‘good health’ after being found in woods
  4. Maine plunges into deep freeze, prepares for snowstorm to hit midweekMaine plunges into deep freeze, prepares for snowstorm to hit midweek
  5. With mills struggling, a Maine lumber firm is building a biomass plantWith mills struggling, a Maine lumber firm is building a biomass plant