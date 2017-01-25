SALEM, Mass. — The Bates men’s basketball team made 10 field goal attempts in a row during the second half as the Bobcats pulled away from host Salem State University for an 87-78 non-conference victory Wednesday night.

First-year guard Tom Coyne (Falmouth, Maine) scored a season-high 25 points and senior Malcolm Delpeche (Wilmington, Del.) added 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Bates (13-6), which snapped a three-game skid.

Drew Healy led the Vikings (11-8) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Three players scored 11 points apiece off the bench for Salem State, in Jacob Lindland, Tyrelk McCauley and Shyheim Davis-Smith.

In their second-best shooting and scoring performance of the season, the Bobcats shot 34-of-59 field goal attempts (.576) for the game, including 19-31 (.613) in the second half, as they pulled away from a one-point advantage at the break.

Malcolm Delpeche’s three-point play at the 16:05 mark of the second half extended Bates’ modest lead to 46-41. Delpeche hit two more before senior Quin Leary‘s (Auburn, Maine) 3-pointer opened up a 53-43 Bates lead with 13:32 to go.

Coyne then made back-to-back threes for a 12-point lead, and additional hoops by junior Justin Zukowski (Portland, Maine), Coyne and senior Marcus Delpeche (Wilmington, Del.) extended Bates’ shooting streak to 10 attempts made in a row. A pair of free throws by first-year guard Jeff Spellman (Boston, Mass.) extended the Bates lead to 69-54 with 9:16 left in the game before the run of marksmanship ended with a missed layup.

The first half featured six ties and four lead changes and concluded with Bates holding on to a 37-36 edge. Coyne came off the bench to make 5-of-6 shots from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point territory, for a game-high 12 points at the break. Salem State made only 1-of-11 on threes in the period and the Vikings were outrebounded by the Bobcats 22-17.

Coyne came off the bench five minute into the second half and stayed on the floor the rest of the way, again hitting 5-of-6 shots from the field to finish 10-of-12, including 5-7 on 3-pointers. His three with 8:24 left in regulation gave Bates its biggest lead of the game at 74-56.

The Vikings made a run to cut the deficit to single digits, with a three by Lindland making it 82-73 with 1:46 left. But Marcus Delpeche rebounded a Viking miss and fired a full-court pass to his twin brother for a dunk that restored Bates’ 11-point lead (84-73) with 1:31 to go.

Malcolm Delpeche scored 15 of his points in the second half. Marcus Delpeche finished with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Spellman scored 14 points off the bench for Bates and first-year guard Nick Gilpin (Hampden, Maine) led all players in assists with five.

Bates outrebounded Salem State 47-36 and enjoyed a 19-8 advantage in turnovers.