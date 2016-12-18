STANDISH, Maine — Playing its only game in a span of 18 days, the Bates men’s basketball team defeated St. Joseph’s College of Maine 68-58 Sunday afternoon, the Bobcats’ third consecutive win against their intrastate non-conference rivals.

The Bobcats (6-3) last played Dec. 10 against Colby before taking final exams of the fall semester last week. Their schedule resumes in 11 days at the NYU Men’s Basketball Classic in New York City, with games against Farmingdale State on Dec. 29 and against Framingham State on Dec. 30. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7pm in the Hunter Sportsplex.

Quinn Richardson-Newton led the host Monks (4-5) with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Darian Berry added 11 points and eight boards.

Senior Marcus Delpeche (Wilmington, Del.) led Bates in scoring with 15 points and in blocked shots with three, while seniors Malcolm Delpeche (Wilmington, Del.) and Quin Leary (Auburn, Maine) added 11 points apiece. Malcolm Delpeche led the Bobcats in rebounds (7) and assists (4), while Leary shot 4-for-5 from the field and made all three of his 3-pointers in an efficient 17 minutes off the bench.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Bobcats made 12-of-27 attempts from three-point territory — their second-best long-distance effort of the season (.444). Bates hit a season-low 4-of-12 (.333) free throws. They committed a season-low six turnovers.

First-year Nick Gilpin (Hampden, Maine) finished with a season-high nine points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. The freshman made 3-of-5 shots from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point territory; overall this season he is shooting .550 from the field and .600 from deep.

The score was tied for the last time at 9-9 before Leary sparked the Bobcats into the lead for good. His rebound led to a 3-pointer by first-year Tom Coyne (Falmouth, Maine), assisted by Gilpin with 12:11 left in the first half. Leary then blocked a layup by Michael Bradley on the Monks’ next trip down the floor, and Coyne fed him for a 3-pointer at the other end for a 15-9 Bates lead.

Later on in the opening period, Gilpin made a pair of threes and senior Jerome Darling (Hartford, Conn.) made another one to offset a three by the Monks’ Marc Corey for a 26-18 Bates lead. Marcus Delpeche made it a 13-3 run with back-to-back layups for a 30-18 lead. Darling and Leary made additional threes before the end of the half and Bates led 38-25 at the break.

Richardson-Newton converted a three-point play to open the second half and St. Joe’s cut the lead to 40-32. Back-to-back hoops by Jae Johns reduced the deficit to 44-38 before 3-pointers by Gilpin and Leary returned Bates’ lead to 13 points (51-38). Baskets made by sophomore Max Hummel (Glastonbury, Conn.) and Marcus Delpeche with under five minutes to go gave Bates a game-high 20-point cushion.