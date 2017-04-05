MEN'S LACROSSE

Bates at Bowdoin (Awaiting score)

April 05, 2017, at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. A Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in MaineA Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in Maine
  2. Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee GorsuchAngus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
  3. Shuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitorsShuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitors
  4. Demolition underway at former Circuit City in BangorDemolition underway at former Circuit City in Bangor
  5. Significantly warmer weather heading toward MaineSignificantly warmer weather heading toward Maine