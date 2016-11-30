BABSON PARK, Mass. — Determined to break their two-game losing streak to the visiting Bates men’s basketball team and finish November with a perfect 7-0 record, No. 2 nationally ranked Babson College rolled to an 87-53 non-conference victory Wednesday night at Staake Gymnasium.

The visiting Bobcats (3-2) played from behind for all of the game save for the opening 49 seconds against the red-hot Beavers (7-0), who finished off their season-opening seven-game homestand with back-to-back wins over NESCAC teams in Bowdoin and Bates.

Isaiah Nelsen led off the scoring with a jumper for a 2-0 Babson lead, and was followed by 2,000-plus career points scorer Joey Flannery’s 3-pointer to make it 5-0. Senior forward Marcus Delpeche’s (Wilmington, Del.) jumper put Bates on the board, but Babson’s Bradley Jacks countered with a jumper and a three to open up a 10-2 lead less than four minutes in.

Nick Comenale then exploded for 11 unanswered points in a span of 1:48, turning a 14-7 lead into a 25-7 Babson advantage at the halfway mark of the first period.

Babson was up 39-22 at the break and fared even better in the second half, shooting .529 from the field and extending its lead to as many as 37 points late in the game.

Babson made 9-of-21 shots from three-point territory (.429) and shot .472 from the field overall, while Bates shot .328 from the field and .200 from deep. The Bobcats were outrebounded by a 51-29 margin.

Senior Malcolm Delpeche (Wilmington, Del.) and sophomore Max Hummel (Glastonbury, Conn.) shared the team scoring lead with 10 points apiece in Bates’ lowest-scoring game this season. Delpeche added six rebounds and five blocked shots. The 6-foot-8 center is averaging 4.2 blocks per game this season and is a mere two swats away from tying Bates’ career record, currently held by Dave Larrivee ’88 at 127. He has also scored in double figures in all five games thus far.

Marcus Delpeche added two blocks of his own and grabbed six rebounds in addition to five points, while two Bates starters were held scoreless in the game.

Off the bench, senior Connor McLeod (Needham, Mass.) scord eight points while sophomore Eli Frater (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and first-year Tom Coyne (Falmouth, Maine) added six apiece.

Comenale’s first-half outburst propelled him to a game-high 20 points for Babson. Nelsen added 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Flannery contriubted 11 points and five assits. From off the Babson bench, Brian Kelley scored 10 points and Chris Lowry dished out seven assists.