AMHERST, Mass. — The Bates women’s basketball team fell 76-35 in the quarterfinals of the NESCAC Championships Saturday at No. 1 nationally ranked Amherst.

The Purple & White (25-0) maintained their undefeated season while the Bobcats wrap up their year with an overall record of 8-16.

Senior Allie Coppola (Tarrytown, N.Y.) led Bates in her final game as a Bobcat with 13 points while first-year Carly Christofi (Fairlawn, N.J.) added 10 points of her own.

First-year Melanie Binkhorst (West Hartford, Conn.) scored five points off the bench and junior Lexie Nason (Boxford, Mass.) pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

The Bobcats struggled offensively, shooting 19% (8-42) from the floor. Amherst shot 47.6% (30-63) on the day. Bates also committed 21 turnovers while the Purple & White only turned it over 12 times. Amherst also won the rebounding battle by a count of 43-27.

Emma McCarthy led all scorers with 19 points for Amherst. She also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. Meredith Doswell tallied 13 points while Madeline Eck chipped in 10.

The Bobcats took an early lead in the first quarter. Coppola hit a jumper less than a minute in to the action and junior Lyse Henshaw (Brunswick, Maine) hit a pair of free throws to put Bates up 4-0 with 9:00 left in the first quarter.

The Purple & White responded with 11 unanswered points to take an 11-4 lead on a Meredith Doswell layup with 5:49 left in the quarter.

After Christofi split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to six, Amherst ended the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 22-5 lead.

10 more unanswered points to start the second quarter extended the Amherst advantage to 32-5 before Coppola hit a jumper with 6:51 to go in the half.

The Bobcats put up 19 points in the second quarter, by far their best offensive quarter of the game.

Coppola scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the first half of action.

The Bobcat trailed 43-24 at the half.

They struggled to score in the second half, only scoring 11 points and shooting 2-19 from the floor.

Coppola scored the final points of her excellent Bates career when she made a pair of free throws with 6:12 to go in the game.

She finishes her career with 977 points and a school-record 942 rebounds.

