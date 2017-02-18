WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bates 35 at Amherst 76

Feb. 18, 2017, at 6:47 p.m.

AMHERST, Mass. — The Bates women’s basketball team fell 76-35 in the quarterfinals of the NESCAC Championships Saturday at No. 1 nationally ranked Amherst.

The Purple & White (25-0) maintained their undefeated season while the Bobcats wrap up their year with an overall record of 8-16.

Senior Allie Coppola (Tarrytown, N.Y.) led Bates in her final game as a Bobcat with 13 points while first-year Carly Christofi (Fairlawn, N.J.) added 10 points of her own.

First-year Melanie Binkhorst (West Hartford, Conn.) scored five points off the bench and junior Lexie Nason (Boxford, Mass.) pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

The Bobcats struggled offensively, shooting 19% (8-42) from the floor. Amherst shot 47.6% (30-63) on the day. Bates also committed 21 turnovers while the Purple & White only turned it over 12 times. Amherst also won the rebounding battle by a count of 43-27.

Emma McCarthy led all scorers with 19 points for Amherst. She also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. Meredith Doswell tallied 13 points while Madeline Eck chipped in 10.

The Bobcats took an early lead in the first quarter. Coppola hit a jumper less than a minute in to the action and junior Lyse Henshaw (Brunswick, Maine) hit a pair of free throws to put Bates up 4-0 with 9:00 left in the first quarter.

The Purple & White responded with 11 unanswered points to take an 11-4 lead on a Meredith Doswell layup with 5:49 left in the quarter.

After Christofi split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to six, Amherst ended the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 22-5 lead.

10 more unanswered points to start the second quarter extended the Amherst advantage to 32-5 before Coppola hit a jumper with 6:51 to go in the half.

The Bobcats put up 19 points in the second quarter, by far their best offensive quarter of the game.

Coppola scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the first half of action.

The Bobcat trailed 43-24 at the half.

They struggled to score in the second half, only scoring 11 points and shooting 2-19 from the floor.

Coppola scored the final points of her excellent Bates career when she made a pair of free throws with 6:12 to go in the game.

She finishes her career with 977 points and a school-record 942 rebounds.

###

View stories by school

  1. Moose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commuteMoose standing on a car is also having trouble with his commute
  2. Anti-LGBT group led by Michael Heath added to Maine hate group mapAnti-LGBT group led by Michael Heath added to Maine hate group map
  3. Board bars Orono doctor’s ability to prescribe controlled drugsBoard bars Orono doctor’s ability to prescribe controlled drugs
  4. LePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stampsLePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stamps
  5. Merger with UMaine could save struggling Machias campusMerger with UMaine could save struggling Machias campus