At Millinocket, Paige Russell and Maria Glidden combined on a five-inning, two-hitter and Emma Alley drove in four runs withk two doubles and a single to pace Stearns to the victory.

Angela Guy had two doubles and an RBI for Stearns and Cassidy McLeod doubled and singled and knocked in a pair of runs.

Emily Wilber and Rebekah Vadas singled for Bangor Christian.

BC 000 00 0-2-4

Stearns 302 9x 14-10-1