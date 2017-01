At Searsport, the Vikings overcame a 13-point deficit by outscoring the visiting Patriots 20-0 in the final 6:48 of the game.

Barrett Grant led the 8-6 Vikings with 27 points.

John Cormier sparked the 6-6 Patriots with 15 points while Austin Keib added 12.

BC 5 19 35 40

Searsport 13 25 27 47