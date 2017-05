At Searsport, Charlie Spiegel and Ben Powell combined to pitch a one-hit shutout, with eight strikeouts, as Searsport snuck by Bangor Christian in the opening game of a doubleheader

Spiegel led the Viking offense with a double, single and an RBI. Daegan Moody contributed with an RBI single.

Wyatt Grogan had the lone Patriot hit with a single.