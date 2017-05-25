At Bangor, Leine McKechnie threw a two-hitter while striking out 10 batters in five innings to lead the Howlers of Howland over the Patriots.

Kortney McKechnie hit a home run and singled while Ryley Buck doubled and singled knocking in two runs. Lexi Ireland smacked a triple along with two singles poking in two runs for 13-0 Penobscot Valley.

Rebekah Vadas singled knocking in one run and Sydney Frost hit a single for Bangor Christian.

PVHS 826 10 – 17 13 0

Bangor Christian 000 10 – 1 2 4

L. McKechnie and K. McKechnie; Peary, Curioli (5), and Young