SOFTBALL

Bangor Christian 0 at PVHS 21

April 28, 2017, at 9:15 p.m.

At Howland, freshman Leine McKechnie posted her first high school shutout by striking out 15 batters in a four and a half inning no-hitter to lead the Howlers over the visiting Patriots.

Senior captain Miranda Brown ripped a double and two singles and drove in four runs while her fellow senior captain, Elizabeth McKinnon, smashed a double, single, and delivered three runs.

A stellar defensive play was made by Bangor Christian’s Sydney Frost, who threw out a runner going to first from center field.

BC 000 00 — 0 0 6

PVHS (13)52 1 X — 21 10 0

Peary and Deroche; L.McKechnie and K. McKechnie

