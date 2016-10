At Milo, Joshua Palmeter scored two goals to help Bangor Christian roll to the win and improve to 9-0.

Tyler Welch and Luke Chandler each added a goal and an assist for BC. Tyler Lehman chipped in with a goal and Danny Palmeter added an assist.

Austin Keib finished with seven saves on 12 shots for BC and Justin Valvo made 19 saves on 42 shots for Penquis, now 3-5.