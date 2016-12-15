BOYS BASKETBALL

Bangor Christian 48 at Penobscot Valley 54

Dec. 15, 2016, at 9:30 p.m.

At Howland, Levi Thompson tallied 16 points as Penobscot Valley defeated Bangor Christian.

Brad McKechnie scored 12 points and Reece Carter nine for the Howlers.

Dean Grass led all scorers with 20 points for the Patriots while Chris Boone added 14.

BC 9 21 31 48

PVHS 13 30 39 54

BC: Palmeter 1-2-4, Shaw 1-0-2, Nason, DeRouche, Grass 6-6-20, Boone 5-1-14, Keib 1-6-8

PVHS: Thompson 6-0-16, Kidon 2-3-7, Littlefield 1-4-6, McKechnie 2-7-12, Harding, Carter 4-0-9, Folster 1-0-2, Blish 0-2-2

3 point field goals: Grass 2 Boone 3; Thompson 4, McKechnie, Carter.

