GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bangor Christian at Katahdin Mid/HS (Awaiting score)

Jan. 16, 2017, at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Woman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs homeWoman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs home
  2. Maine pulp and paper trade group dissolves after half a century
  3. Snow possible for parts of Maine midweekSnow possible for parts of Maine midweek
  4. 4-year-old boy dies after Windham crash
  5. Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat off Maine coast