At Stacyville, Bangor Christian used a 20-9 third quarter run to break the game open and earn the win.

For the Patriots, Dean Grass led all scorers with 12 points, while Jon Cormier contributed nine and Josh Palmeter and Christian Boone eight apiece.

Brody Guiggey tallied 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars, while Hunter Craig and John McNally added nine and eight points, respectively.

Bangor Christian: Grass 5-1-12, Cormier 4-1-9, Palmeter 3-1-8, Boone 3-0-8, Martin 3-1-7, Keib 3-1-7, DeRoche 1-1-3, Bubar 1-0-2, Shaw 1-0-2, McNally

Katahdin: Guiggey 5-0-10, Craig 3-2-9, McNally 4-0-8, Young 2-0-6, Otero 1-0-3, Giles 1-0-3, McGraw, Hagan, Lane, Hamm, Howes, Cummings

Bangor Christian: 16 26 46 58

Katahdin: 8 15 24 39

3-point goals: D. Grass, J. Palmeter, C. Boone 2; H. Craig, Caleb Giles, P. Young 2.