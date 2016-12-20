BOYS BASKETBALL

Bangor Christian 38 at Greenville 52

Dec. 20, 2016, at 10:01 p.m.

At Greenville, Nick Foley scored 20 points to lead Greenville past Bangor Christian.

Connor DiAngelo added 11 points and Devin Boone 10 for the Lakers.

Austin Keib netted 12 points and Dean Grass 10 for Bangor Christian.

Bangor Chr. 8 19 27 38

Greenville 17 28 41 52

Bangor Christian: Palmeter 1-0-2, Boone 3-0-6, Keib 6-0-12, Grass 4-2-10, Cormier 3-1-8, Martin, Shaw, Deroche.

Greenville: Kane, Mendes 3-0-7, Foley 6-4-20,Bjork, Pratt 1-0-2, Diangelo 5-0-11, Boone 5-0-10, Caiazzo 1-0-2

3-point goals: Cormier; Mendes, Foley 4, DiAngelo

