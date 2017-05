At Greenville, Mackenzie Redimarker hit two home runs with three RBIs to lead the Lakers to a win over Bangor Christian.

Emily Vraux homered and singled twice (two RBIs) for 10-3 Greenville. Jordan Mann added three singles with three RBIs.

Caitlin Peary doubled twice for Bangor Christian.

Bangor Christian: 000 42 — 6

Greenville 421 83 — 18

C. Perry and E. Young; L. Pelletier, E. Vraux and B. Breton