At Stonington, Mason Oliver’s 18-point effort propelled the Mariners to the win.

Ethan Shepard scored 15 points for Deer Isle-Stonington.

Dean Grass led the way for Bangor Christian with 13 points. Josh Palmeter and Micah Martin chipped in seven points each.

BC: Dean Grass 6-1-13, Palmeter 3-0-7, Martin 3-1-7, Cormier 2-0-4, Boone 1-0-2, Kerb 0-2-2

DI-S: Oliver 9-0-18, Shepard 6-3-15, Gillen 2-0-4, Bates 1-0-2, Bates-Cole 1-0-2

DI-S 12 22 34 41

BC 8 19 25 35

3-pt. goals: Palmeter