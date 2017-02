At Dexter, Jacob Bickford came off the bench to score 21 points and Brayden Miller added 20 of his own to lead the Tigers past Bangor Christian.

Jon Comier and Austin Keib tallied 16 points apiece for Bangor Christian.

Bangor Christian: Cormier 6-0-16, Keib 7-2-16, Palmeter 2-3-8, Boone 2-3-7, Grass 1-0-3, Martin, Shaw

Dexter: Bickford 8-4-21, Miller 8-4-20, Campbell 3-0-7, White 2-1-5, Strauch 0-3-3, Simcock

Bangor Christian 9 15 33 50

Dexter 11 30 42 56