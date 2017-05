At Corinth, Emma Campbell homered and singled as Central rolled past Bangor Christian.

Sidney Potvin, Alyse Campbell and Macy Ward all recorded a pair of hits for the Red Devils.

Rebecca Vodau singled twice for Bangor Christian.

Bangor Christian 210 00 — 3

Central 4(13)1 1x — 19

Wilbur and Dunham; Reardon, Campbell (4) and Speed, Day (4)